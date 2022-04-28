Peter Wilson Field, devoted husband and proud father of four grown boys, passed away peacefully at home on April 22 in Kennebunkport. He was 64.

Peter and his wife Ann married in Dallas then moved to a farm on Downing Road in Kennebunk, where they shared over 30 years of wonderful memories with family and friends. Spare with words, Peter could speak volumes with a simple smile or smirk, a nod of the head, a sly remark or a knowing look. He felt emotions deeply and when he did speak at length, it was a pleasure to listen. Peter believed in the “finer things,” which translated into bumper Christmases and birthdays for his family. This also showed his giving side — Peter gave everything to his family and never asked for anything in return.

Raised in Columbus, Ohio, Peter attended Columbus Academy and Western Reserve Academy before studying at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Peter’s time in Boulder, together with several 1,000-plus-mile bike trips in high school, instilled in him a lifelong love of adventure and the outdoors.

Peter shared this love with his sons as soon as they were old enough, taking them skiing, mountain biking and camping all over New England and the West. His favorite destinations were Colorado, Moab and Mooselookmeguntic Lake in northwestern Maine. In between these adventures, Peter pursued a business career that reflected his varied interests. He began in banking then branched out into myriad pursuits, from real estate to hospitality to operating businesses, working with partners, companies and investment funds large and small. Wherever he went, Peter was known for his honesty, integrity and good nature.

Among Peter’s happiest places was atop his Kubota tractor, brush hogging the long grass late on a Maine summer day, or with his hands in the dirt, turning his farm into a tranquil refuge for his family. Peter loved buffed out single track, fresh corduroy, blue bird days, history (particularly about American GIs), fine cigars and his Ducati motorcycles. He also loved sitting on the Boathouse porch at the Kennebunk River Club, or taking in fall breezes at the Fryeburg Fair. Most of all, Peter loved his family.

Peter will be dearly missed by: his wife Ann; his sons Bruce, Phillip (Emily), Peter (Kate) and John (Ally); his father Hal; and by all of his friends and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, 167 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, on Wednesday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter’s honor to The Brooks School, Advancement Office, 1160 Great Pond Road, North Andover, MA 01845 or to the Society of St. John the Evangelist, 980 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA 02138.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Peter’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

