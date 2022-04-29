Warren William Lutz, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26. Warren was the only child born to William and Elizabeth (Morganthaler) Lutz in New York, New York, on June 8, 1930. He attended McBurney High School in Manhattan, where he excelled in basketball and track. He was an excellent student and was able to graduate at the age of 16. He earned his finance degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and later went on to obtain his law degree from Fordham University.

Warren was then proud to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Warren valued education as demonstrated by his many degrees, including a master of science in organizational behavior and a doctorate from the University of Hartford. Warren also obtained his Charter Life Underwriters Degree while working at the Travelers Insurance Company, where he was employed for over 35 years.

Warren married Noreen (Meehan) and they were well known in town for their family of five sons and one daughter. Warren and Noreen were devoted parents and volunteered many hours to Simsbury Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball, St. Mary’s Basketball, Midget League Football, and Simsbury Softball. He also served on the board of education for Simsbury Public Schools. Warren enjoyed the outdoors and spent many vacations camping with his family, with all the kids loaded into the back of the station wagon.

He loved to talk about the value of hard work, education and saving money. He often shared his wisdom on these matters with his kids and many grandchildren. In his retirement, Warren enjoyed playing golf and getting together with his golfing buddies. Warren was also an avid reader, focusing mainly on history. Warren loved spending time with his adult kids and watching them give each other “the business.”

It was guaranteed to make him laugh. He was predeceased by Noreen Lutz, and granddaughters Kathleen Lutz and Rachael Lutz. He is survived by his sons Bill, Bob, Steve (Sue), Rich, Jim (Jenny), and daughter Chris. Warren was blessed with 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, with another one on the way.

A private ceremony will be held by the family.

