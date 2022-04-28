Cody Bowker pitched a perfect game, throwing 47 of his 68 pitches for strikes as Thornton Academy remained undefeated with an 11-0 six-inning victory over Sanford in a Class A South baseball game Thursday in Sanford.

Bowker struck out eight, and also had two doubles and a single. Nic Frink added two doubles in Thornton’s 12-hit attack.

The Trojans (3-0) led 5-0 through four innings, then put it away with a four-run fifth.

Sanford dropped to 2-1.

KENNEBUNK 1, BIDDEFORD 0: David York’s home run in the bottom of the first inning was all the Rams (2-0-1) needed to top the Tigers (0-4) in Biddeford.

Kennebunk pitchers Andrew Sliwkowski and Max Andrews combined to allow three hits.

Kyle Dion went the distance for Biddeford, allowing four hits. He also had a double.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, CHEVERUS 2: Andrew Heffernan struck out seven while allowing three hits over six innings as the Red Riots (3-0) edged the Stags (0-3) in South Portland.

Nick Swain pitched the seventh to pick up the save. Richard Gilboy and Jack Houle each had an RBI for South Portland.

Noah Kennedy-Jensen and Braeden Watson drove in the Cheverus runs. Brian Connolly and Ryan Tremble combined on a four-hitter, each pitching three innings.

WESTBROOK 12, SCARBOROUGH 2: The Blue Blazes (2-0-1) built a nine-run lead in the first three innings and breezed to a five-inning victory against the Red Storm (0-2) at Scarborough.

Ben Eugley allowed six hits for Westbrook, which scored four runs in the first inning and five in the third. Scarborough was plagued by five errors.

GORHAM 7, DEERING 1: Daniel McKeage doubled home two runs and scored twice, leading Gorham (2-1) to a win over Deering (0-4) at Hadlock Field.

Gorham opened a 5-1 lead with four runs in the fourth inning. McKeage’s double broke a 1-1 tie, then Josh Polchies followed with an RBI triple and scored on an error.

Wyatt Nadeau struck out six over four innings to earn the win.

POLAND 4, LAKE REGION 3: Grady Hart’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Knights (2-2) a win over the Lakers (1-2) in Poland.

Poland’s Mitchell Bean and Drew Sayler each had two hits, and Sam Paladino earned his first varsity win.

FREEPORT 5, YARMOUTH 2: Nathan Abbott allowed just four hits as the Falcons (3-0) downed the Clippers (2-2) in Yarmouth.

Blaine Cockburn led Freeport’s offense with two hits.

David Swift, the losing pitcher, had two hits for Yarmouth.

SOFTBALL

BIDDEFORD 5, WESTBROOK 4: Baylor Wilkinson hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Tigers (2-0) survived a comeback by the Blue Blazes (0-2) at Westbrook.

Westbrook scored three runs in the final two innings, including an RBI single by Neveah Landry in the sixth and a run-scoring double by Madison Cole in the seventh.

Charlotte Donovan struck out 12 for Biddeford. Westbrook pitcher Caitlin Noiles finished with nine strikeouts.

POLAND 7, LAKE REGION 4: Emma Gagne drove in three runs to lead the Knights (4-0) over the Lakers (2-2) in Poland.

Emma Bunyea, Maggie McGlauflin, Khloe O’Leary, Olivia Rioux and winning pitcher Atlantis Martin each had two singles for Poland.

Sadie Tirrell led Lake Region with three hits. Melissa Mayo recorded two RBI.

MORSE 4, LEAVITT 2: Camdyn Johnson scattered six hits as the Shipbuilders (2-3) beat the Hornets (1-2) in Bath.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WINSLOW 16, OCEANSIDE 0: Sage Clukey and Joscelyn Denis each scored three goals to pace the Black Raiders (1-2) to a win over the Mariners (0-1) in Winslow.

