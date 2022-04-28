AUBURN — Emergency crews rescued a man stuck on the rocks at Great Falls in the Androscoggin River Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified man had walked out onto the rocks when the water level was low, officials said, but when the flow over the falls increased he was trapped. Unable to walk back to safety, the man waited on the rocks to be rescued.

Auburn Fire and Rescue launched boats with crews dressed in cold-water water rescue gear, using ropes to guide them to the man. Ultimately, the man was able to walk his way down to the boat and taken to the Auburn boat launch where he was dried off and was examined by paramedics.

No serious injuries were reported.

