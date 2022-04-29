Thomas Roy doubled home Keegan Shea in the third inning, and Blaine Cockburn pitched a two-hitter as Freeport earned a 1-0 win over Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Friday in Freeport.

Shea reached on a single and stole second prior to Roy’s hit.

Cockburn, coming off a five-inning no-hitter in his previous start, struck out eight and walked four.

Kempton von Glinsky-Gregoire had a single and a double for Freeport (4-1).

Owen Tighe of Cape Elizabeth (2-2) took the loss despite allowing only five hits.

GREELY 10, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Liam Sheff’s bloop RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning ended the game via the mercy rule and Zach Johnston threw a two-hitter as the Rangers (6-0) shut out the Red Eddies (2-2) in Cumberland.

Greely scored two unearned runs in the first inning off Campbell Cassidy, then erupted for six runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run single from Jackson Leding, before ending the game with two runs in the fifth.

Advertisement

Ryan Kolben had a pair of doubles for Greely.

Johnson (3-0) walked three and struck out seven.

WELLS 11, TRAIP ACADEMY 1: Keith Ramsey blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth and Caden Dufort hit a two-run single in the fifth to help the Warriors (1-3) close out a five-inning win over the Rangers (0-7) at Wells.

Zach Carpenter led Wells with three hits. Winning pitcher Devin Brown allowed just one run on a pair of hits while striking out six and walking a batter.

POLAND 9, MT. BLUE 8: Hunter Gibson’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Knights (3-2) a win over the Cougars (2-1) in Poland.

Gibson finished with three hits, and Drew Sayler, Grady Hart and Sam Paladino each had two hits for Poland, which led 5-0 before Mt. Blue rallied, sparked by a Hayden Dippner grand slam.

Advertisement

ERSKINE ACADEMY 4, MORSE 3: After Morse (2-4) scored a run in the top of the eighth inning, Erskine (2-1) answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to walk off with a victory at South China.

Winning pitcher Hunter Foard struck out seven and walked two in a complete game. Morse’s Gabe Aucoin struck out 13 and walked one before reaching the 110-pitch limit.

SACOPEE VALLEY 6, ST. DOMINIC 3: The Hawks (5-0) took the lead on a two-run double by Austin Croteau in the first inning, then added three more in the fourth on RBI hits from Carson Black and Caleb Vacchiano as they beat the Saints (0-3) in Hiram.

Croteau and Vacchiano finished with two hits apiece. Sacopee pitcher Grady Cummings allowed only one hit and struck out 10.

SOFTBALL

LAKE REGION 16, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 7: Sadie Tirrell had two hits and four RBI, Kylie Myers added three hits and two RBI and the Lakers (3-2) beat the Patriots (2-3) in six innings in Naples.

Advertisement

Tirrell hit a two-run double during a seven-run fourth inning and added a two-run triple in the sixth when the Lakers scored five more to force the mercy rule. Caydence Riley ended it with a two-run single.

Myers hit an RBI single in the second, walked with the bases loaded in the fourth and singled and scored in the sixth. Winning pitcher Melissa Mayo walked three times, singled twice and scored four runs. Hailey Gove had two hits.

Anna Gilbert had three hits, including a two-run single and an RBI single, and walked and scored a run for the Patriots.

CAPE ELIZABETH 15, FREEPORT 0: Kathryne Clay pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Capers (2-2) scored in every inning to defeat the Falcons (3-1) in five innings at Freeport.

Clay also had two hits in a 13-hit offense. Dana Schwartz and Kat Callahan added three hits each.

GREELY 7, EDWARD LITTLE 4: Lily Rawnsley and Maia Wright each drove in two runs in the second inning as the Rangers (2-4) opened a 4-0 lead on their way to a win over the Red Eddies (1-4) in Cumberland.

Advertisement

Wright finished with three hits and also was the winning pitcher.

Edward Little’s Alexis Kelsea and Erin Cowie each had two hits and an RBI.

MASSABESIC 6, KENNEBUNK 5: Katelyn Boissonneault hit a two-run single as the Mustangs (1-1) broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third inning, then held off the Rams (2-1) at Kennebunk.

Ella Donovan produced a single and a double for Massabesic.

Talia Kellum, Maddie Pike and Julia Pike had multiple-hit games for Kennebunk.

MORSE 2, ERSKINE ACADEMY 1: Camdyn Johnson struck out 10 and had three hits to lead the Shipbuilders (3-3) to a win over the Eagles (1-3) in South China.

Advertisement

Gabby Walker, Ava MacMahon and Sophia Barber each added two hits for Morse.

MacKenzie Toner had two hits for Erskine.

POLAND 20, MT. BLUE 4: Gretchyn Paradis struck out 10 and drove in two runs with a single and a double as the Knights (5-0) overpowered the Cougars (0-2) in Poland.

SKOWHEGAN 15, MT. ARARAT 0: Jaycie Christopher had two singles, a double and a triple to lead the River Hawks (4-0) to a five-inning win over the Eagles (1-2) in Skowhegan.

Skowhegan’s Sierra Carey had a double and triple, and Callaway LePage, Riley Fitzpatrick and Natalie Gilman each collected two singles.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Advertisement

KENNEBUNK 11, YARMOUTH 3: Sydney Dumas scored for goals and Ruby Slikowski went past the 100-point mark for her career with three goals and an assist as the Rams (2-0) beat the Clippers (2-2) at Yarmouth in a clash of reigning state champions.

Keara Battagliese added two goals, and Mara Muse and Ivy Armentrout also scored for Kennebunk, last year’s Class A champion.

Neena Panozzo, Lauren Keaney and Katelyn D’Appolonia each had a goal for Class B champion Yarmouth.

MARSHWOOD 15, GORHAM 8: Isabelle Young and Fiona Gillis each tallied four goals to lead the Hawks (3-0) past the Rams (1-2) at South Berwick.

Marshwood also got two goals apiece from Eva Moreland and Serafina Melino. Lindley Gori, Hadley Prewitt and Eva Hersey each scored once.

Kate Dupuis notched a pair of goals for Gorham. Allie Light, Allie Myles, Ellie Gay, Giselle Doucette and Jill Morrill were the other goal scorers.

Advertisement

PORTLAND 10, BONNY EAGLE 7: The Bulldogs (1-1) got two goals each from Chelsea Dana, Lilah Green, Emily Seavey, Eliza Stein and Phoebe Knoll and held off the Scots (0-3) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Elizabeth Forestiere scored three goals for Bonny Eagle. Emily Jackson, Molly Sawyer, Zoey Lailer and Abby Marshall also scored.

Portland goalie Caitlyn Huynh stopped 11 shots.

FALMOUTH 18, BIDDEFORD 4: Sloane Ginevan recorded four goals and three assists for the Navigators (2-1) in a win over the Tigers (2-1) at Falmouth.

Whitney Adams chipped in with three goals and two assists. Addy Tolley and Kinsey Barry each tossed in two goals.

Cece Keller led Biddeford with three goals.

Advertisement

LINCOLN ACADEMY 6, ERSKINE ACADEMY 5: Dakota Gregory scored on an underhand shot just inside the far post with two defenders covering her in the final minute to boost Lincoln (2-0) to a win over Erskine (2-3) at Newcastle.

Lincoln’s Marley LeBel converted from free position with 2:30 left to tie it.

Hunter Gilmore of Lincoln stopped seven shots, including a late save before Gregory’s winner.

EDWARD LITTLE 12, WESTBROOK 1: Isabelle Hayes scored six goals to lead the Red Eddies (1-2) to victory against the Blue Blazes (0-4) in their home opener at Auburn.

Megan Lachance added four goals, Stella Smith and Caroline Audette also scored and Korah Cunningham dished out three assists.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »