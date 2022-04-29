ORONO — Jeremiah Jenkins hit an RBI single and scored on an error as the University of Maine baseball team took the lead in the eighth inning and held on for a 7-5 win over Hartford, the Black Bears’ 11th straight victory.

Hartford (6-29, 5-14 America East) put two runners on to start the ninth inning and Matthew Pushard came on in relief. He retired three of the four batters he faced to earn the save for the Black Bears (21-14, 16-3). Trevor LaBonte started and pitched 7 1/3 innings for Maine, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits, while striking out seven and walking one. Colin Fitzgerald earned the win recording two outs in the eighth.

Quinn McDaniel was 3 for 5 with an RBI and four runs scored for Maine. Jeff Mejia had two hits, including a triple.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 23, CENTRAL MAINE CC 13: Andrew Martin went 3 for 4, including a home run and drove in four as the Seawolves (20-11, 4-1 YSCC) beat the Mustangs (32-14, 5-1) in seven innings in Auburn.

Justin Colon, Matthew Tufts and Michael O’Brien each added homers and SMCC had 16 hits.

Caden Truman had a pair of home runs for CMCC, while Stefan Lesco and Rolando Rodriguez Jr each went deep.

BOWDOIN 6, BATES 1: Jason Bogdanos pitched a complete game, allowing one unearned run on four hits, while striking out five and walking one as the Polar Bears (14-16, 7-3 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (6-24, 1-9) in Brunswick.

CJ Brito-Trinidad was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored for Bowdoin. Ben McKenzie added two hits and Gavin Cann drove in a pair of runs.

Antonio Jareno had an RBI single for Bates.

SOFTBALL

TUFTS 14, BATES 2: Rachel Moore hit a grand slam and the Jumbos (28-9, 9-1 NESCAC) cruised to a win over the Bobcats (8-14, 1-9) in Lewiston.

Josie Steinberg was 3 for 5 and drove in five runs for Tufts.

Janell Sato had two hits and Lindsey Kim had a double for Bates.

TRINITY 5, COLBY 2: Kennedy Rogers was 2 for 3, with a home run, three RBI and a run scored as the Bantams (17-12, 7-3 NESCAC) beat the Mules (18-13, 6-4) in Medford, Mass.

Erin Steed added a single and two RBI for Trinity.

Chloe Wilcox was 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored for Colby.

MEN’S LACROSSE

EASTERN CONNECTICUT 14, SOUTHERN MAINE 9: Brycen Kennedy had five goals and two assists as the Warriors (6-9, 4-4 LEC) beat the Huskies (3-10, 1-7) in Gorham.

Zacharie Appolon added two goals and five assists, while Shane Haggerty and Cedrick Rene each added two goals.

Nick James had four goals, while Schuyler Wetmore had three goals and an assist for Southern Maine.

