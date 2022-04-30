ORONO — Jake Marquez capped a seven-run first inning with a two-run homer, and the University of Maine baseball team extended its winning streak to 12 games Saturday afternoon with a 15-2 victory over Hartford in an America East game.

Jordan Schulefand went 5 for 6 and scored three runs, and Scout Knotts was 3 for 5 with four RBI, including a two-run single in the first. Jeremiah Jenkins and Connor Goodman also drove in two runs apiece as Maine improved to 22-14 overall and 17-3 in America East.

Caleb Keys got the win, allowing seven hits and one run in five innings.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 13, HAMILTON 11: The Polar Bears (15-1) took a 5-3 lead in the first period and beat the Continentals (7-7) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Brunswick.



Will Byrne had four goals for Bowdoin, which advances to the conference semifinals on May 7. Patrick Fitzgerald and Jason Lach each added three goals.

Torben Wunderle and Christian Byrne had two goals each for Hamilton.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 20, BOWDOIN 13: Julia Jardina scored four of her five goals in the first half as the Mules (14-2) took a 15-8 lead and beat the Polar Bears (9-7) in a NESCAC quarterfinal in Waterville.

Annie Eddy and Elizabeth Hennessey had four goals each for Colby, who advances to face Tufts in the semifinals on May 7. Ainsley Dion had three.

Sophia Sudano had three goals, while Lauren Burke and Colleen McAloon each had two for Bowdoin.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 17, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5: The Golden Bears (13-5) outscored the Nor’easters (4-13) 10-1 in the second half to earn a win in the CCC first round in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Samantha Vitka had six goals and three assists for Western New England. Morgan White and Kelsey Hartigan each had two goals for UNE.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT 14, SOUTHERN MAINE 11: Dominique DeMarsico scored three of her seven goals in the first quarter as the Wolves (13-4, 7-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (10-6, 4-3) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Alexa Riggio added three goals and Colleen Foley had two for Western Connecticut State.

Evelyn Hinkley had four goals and Rachel Shanks three for Southern Maine.