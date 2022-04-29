Vote Caterina on June 14

To the editor,

My vote in the Democratic primary on June 14 will be cast for Jean-Marie Caterina for newly created House District 126. She is a well-respected leader of the Scarborough Town Council, a small business owner, a former teacher and social worker, as well as former assistant labor commissioner for legislative affairs.

She will be a strong advocate for legislative action to build on the progress achieved in the first Mills administration to broaden access to affordable health care for all and to promote affordable housing opportunities for seniors and workers. And, of particular importance to me, I am confident Jean-Marie will stand shoulder to shoulder with environmental and climate change leaders in the legislature like Stacey Brenner, whose Senate District overlaps much of House 126 territory, to make Maine a leader in securing clean water, clean air, and clean energy for our collective healthy future.

Tony Lacertosa

Scarborough

To the editor,

Primary elections don’t normally attract huge voter interest, especially in newly created districts with no incumbent name recognition. But, if you are a Democrat and live in House District 126, consisting of a dominant bloc of north and west Scarborough territory plus adjacent segments of Saco and Westbrook, I urge you to vote June 14 for Jean-Marie Caterina.

Jean-Marie is a hard-working, nearly ten-year veteran leader of the Scarborough Town Council who is ready to take her problem solving, consensus building expertise to Augusta.

Caterina is practical, down-to-earth and tenacious. She actively worked on behalf of Scarborough residents to help accomplish greater access to health care coverage for tens of thousands of Mainers, plus higher municipal revenue sharing and education funding levels from the State to local governments to ease property tax burdens.

Caterina is ready and able to help keep building on these solid accomplishments as a State Representative.

John C. Cunningham

Scarborough

Thanks to Lions Club

To the editor,

As a non-member of the Lions Club, I would like to share our recent experience. My wife was scheduled for hip replacement surgery. In preparation for her recovery, several items were required. The nurse coordinator at Mercy Hopital suggested we contact the Lions Club, which is known for supplying these required items.

This was an understatement. Not only did the Lions Club provide the necessary small items, they provided us with a transport wheelchair and a hospital bed. The Lions Club member personally delivered the hospital bed and set it up. The Lions Club policy is that there is no charge to any Scarborough resident. Donations are gladly accepted which we gave.

When the borrowed items are no longer needed, the Lions Club gladly accepts them, ready for the next family who needs them.

We are immensely grateful for all the Lions Club did for us, as well as the future families who will benefit from their services.

Marilyn and Ed Fraktman

Scarborough

