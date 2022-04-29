NEW YORK — New York Mets starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined on the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season, teaming up to throw a whopping 159 pitches and beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 Friday night.

Megill was pulled after five innings and 88 pitches. The bullpen took over from there, with Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Díaz completing the second no-hitter in Mets history.

Díaz finished it off in style, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto in the ninth. Mets pitchers combined to fan 13 and walk six.

Johan Santana threw the Mets’ only previous no-hitter on June 1, 2012, when he struck out eight and needed 134 pitches in an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets began play as an expansion team in 1962.

Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo made the best defensive play, running to make diving catch on Jean Segura’s sinking liner in right-center to end the third.

A year ago, there were a record nine no-hitters in the majors.

This was the first no-hitter against the Phillies since Josh Beckett pitched one for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014.

PADRES 7, PIRATES 3: Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead San Diego to a victory at Pittsburgh.

The Padres got their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games. Trayce Thompson hit a two-run single for San Diego.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 6, TWINS 1: Josh Lowe and Mike Zunino homered for the first time this season, Corey Kluber gave up one hit in six innings and Tampa Bay won at home, ending Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak.

Lowe’s first career homer came in a four-run first inning off Twins starter Dylan Bundy. Zunino’s solo shot put the Rays up 6-0 in the third.

Kluber (1-1) gave up one run on one hit and no walks in six innings, striking out six in his fourth start for the Rays.

The Rays jumped on Bundy (3-1) from the first pitch, which Brandon Lowe hit for a double. Wander Franco followed with an RBI double, and after a single by Yandy Diaz, Lowe’s three-run homer made it 4-0.

Bundy, who had given up one run in three previous starts, allowed six runs on seven hits in six innings, striking out seven.

Carlos Correa drove in the Twins’ run with a single – the only hit off Kluber. It came after Kluber hit Byron Buxton with a pitch leading off the fourth.

Correa had two of Minnesota’s three hits.

ANGELS 5, WHITE SOX 1: Taylor Ward and Shohei Ohtani hit first-inning solo home runs off Lucas Giolito and visiting Los Angels rode a combined three-hitter to its sixth straight win.

Ward finished with three hits and two RBI, and Ohtani scored three runs as the Angels used seven pitchers to climb seven games over .500 for the first time since June 11, 2018.

Anthony Rendon had two doubles and an RBI and David Fletcher added two doubles in his return from a hip injury.

Tim Anderson had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped 10 of 11. Anderson doubled in the bottom of the first and scored, but Chicago didn’t get another hit until Jose Abreu singled with two outs in the seventh.

INTERLEAGUE

MARLINS 8, MARINERS 6: Jorge Soler and Miguel Rojas homered and Miami won its sixth straight game, beating visiting Seattle.

Soler’s homer in the first inning bounced off a column behind the left-center field pavilion and was measured at 468 feet, the third-longest in the major leagues this season.

NOTES

ANGELS: Right-hander Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox because of an undisclosed illness.

Right-hander Jimmy Herget got the start in place of Syndergaard against Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series.

Syndergaard is 2-0 with a 1.04 in his first two starts with the Angels in a comeback from Tommy John surgery.

