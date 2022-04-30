People who have only Social Security for income are being punished again by the government in Augusta.
First let me say that I readily approve of the checks to help Mainers with increased expenses because of fuel costs.
But in order to get the $850 check, Maine residents have to file a 2021 income tax return. If someone has income taxes, they at least have a job or other source of income. This was the same with the $650 check.
I do not understand keeping people like myself, and my daughter, who is recovering from cancer, from receiving a check to help survive our increased fuel costs. I will be 80 in July and am trying to keep a roof over my head, and warmth inside my home.
To keep costs down, I drive a vehicle that is 19 years old, with close to 200,000 miles, so I have something for doctors’ visits. I am sure that many other people on Social Security are not able to afford even that.
The vast majority of people on Social Security are older members of society. Do you care that your mother, father or someone else you care about is not in a position that allows them to get the help that the check gives anybody who files taxes?
Darrell Stewart
Dayton
