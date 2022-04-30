There are currently over 70,000 young people across our college and university campuses in Maine. Among the many issues facing young people today, the epidemic of campus sexual violence directly affects 1 in 10 students, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. That is 7,000 current Maine students, which means this endemic issue has affected a staggering number of young Mainers.

As a young person living in Maine, I regularly hear concerns regarding the absence of young people in our state, coupled with challenges to keep us living here. Right now, Gov. Mills has an unprecedented opportunity to prioritize the needs and well-being of young people in Maine.

L.D. 1727, An Act Concerning Sexual Misconduct on College Campuses, was written by Maine college students who have spent the last two years advocating tirelessly for its passage and was just passed in the Legislature with widespread, bipartisan support. The bill would ensure that all students have equal access to education by expanding supportive resources for student survivors of sexual violence and increasing prevention efforts to create safer campus communities for all future generations.

By signing into law this bill, similar versions of which have already become law in five other states, Gov. Mills will make it clear that sexual violence has no place in Maine and send a message to young people that our state is welcoming and safe for them in college and beyond.

Lily James

Portland

