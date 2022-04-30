NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — Firefighters responded to a major fire at a landmark New Hampshire hotel Saturday afternoon.
A section of Route 16 in North Conway was shut down as emergency crews battled the blaze at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, WMUR-TV reported.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on the second and third floors of the hotel according to videos shared online.
It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.
The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office has been asked to assist in the investigation, New Hampshire Department of Safety spokesperson Tyler Dumont told the station.
In a statement hotel officials said the fire broke out at Saturday afternoon and that the safety of their guests remains their top concern
The North Conway Firefighters Association asked people to avoid the area.Advertisement
The resort is a family retreat in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.
