Winters in Maine can be long and cold, but with one crack of the bat, the Portland Sea Dogs usher the warmth and summer sunshine that Mainers had been missing. Family-friendly outings to Hadlock Field are an option again with plenty of events planned for the entire family.

The Sea Dogs begin the month of May on Tuesday, May 3rd with a Salute to Mustaches night, followed by Pi Day Celebration on Wednesday, May 4th. Twenty-six schools around the state of Maine competed in the challenge to rehearse the most places of Pi with the overall winner reciting 698 places of Pi. On Friday, May 6th the Sea Dogs celebrate Nurse Appreciation Night and host the newest residents for New Mainer Night with Prosperity Maine. The next day will be the most important day of the year, but only if you ask Slugger the Sea Dog. Slugger will be celebrating his 28th birthday with all his friends and wants the largest celebration at Hadlock Field on Saturday, May 7th at 6pm.

During the second homestand of the month of May, the Sea Dogs will be hosting the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On Wednesday, May 18th it is the Maine High School Night of Champions, celebrating all the high school champions in their various sports throughout the state. The Sea Dogs will return to the field as the Alces de Maine for the second consecutive season on Thursday, May 19th as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa De La Diversion initiative. This is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local U.S. Hispanic and Latino communities.

3, 2, 1…liftoff on Friday, May 20th as NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir will make an appearance for Maine on the Moon Night presented by FMI. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Hadlock Field on that night will receive moon stress balls. It is sure to be a night that’s out of the world!

Baseball has been tremendous on the field, but on Friday, May 27th, the Sea Dogs kick off Memorial Day weekend with their first fireworks show of the season. Fans can close out the month of May on Sunday, May 29th at 1pm while the Sea Dogs celebrate our Hometown Heroes with Touch-A-Truck allowing children of all ages to touch and explore vehicles stationed throughout Hadlock Field.

On the field, the Sea Dogs boast six of the Boston Red Sox’ top thirty prospects according to Baseball America. Four of the five starting pitchers for Portland are in the top twelve. RHP Brayan Bello (No. 5), LHP Jay Groome (No.10), LHP Brandon Walter (No. 11) and LHP Chris Murphy (No. 12) combined for a 0.80 ERA through the first week of the season. Infielder David Hamilton (No. 25) was the standout on Opening Night, blasting a grand slam for Portland and driving home seven runs, tying a franchise record.

There certainly is a lot to be excited about this season with the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Tickets can be purchased at the ballpark, by calling the ticket office at 207-874-9300 or online at www.seadogs.com. It is guaranteed fun for the whole family while watching the Boston Red Sox stars of tomorrow. Visit Hadlock Field for your nine-inning vacation today!

