Russia is invading Ukraine as America’s Southwest border is being invaded by foreign nationals from all over the world. From February 2021, just one month after Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. swore his oath of office, until March 2022, nearly 3 million foreign nationals entered the United States of America in violation of U.S. law.

In March 2021, 173,277 foreign nationals were apprehended at the border, and 107,149 of those were deported under the provisions of Article 42. Compare that to March 2022, when 159,900 foreign nationals were apprehended, but only 2,400 were deported. Do you see a trend? During President Biden‘s short tenure, the enforcement of Article 42 nearly came to a full stop in October 2021

President Biden swore an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Joe has broken his oath and not fulfilled his duty to ensure the security of our Southwest border. Our elected officials in D.C. don’t seem too concerned with the ongoing disaster at the border either, maybe it’s just the same old song and dance. You know the tune, Democrats want more voters, and the elitists of the Republican Party want cheap labor.

A former president of the United States, whose name I won’t mention for fear it will send some folks into an apoplectic rage, said, “Without borders, we don’t have a country.” Does Mr. Biden understand that, or is he still hell bent on fundamentally changing this great nation with his woke agenda?

The statistics listed were taken directly from the U.S. Border and Customs and Border Protection website.

Leonard Gehrke

Kittery

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: