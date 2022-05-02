In an April 19 article (“National conservation group joins call to save salmon rivers,” Page B1), Staff Writer Colin Woodard reported that D.C.-based American Rivers had ranked Maine’s Kennebec, Union and Penobscot rivers as the nation’s fourth most endangered. This was a prequel to World Fish Migration Day on May 21, which will be observed by local groups including the Royal River Alliance, whose event will start at 10 a.m. at Yarmouth’s Royal River Park.

Fifty years have passed since the passage of the Clean Water Act. Maine’s waters now run clean, but its promise to restore native aquatic species remains unfulfilled. Too many Maine hydroelectric dams prevent Atlantic salmon, shad and alewives from reaching critical spawning habitat. Many Maine fish ladders do not function effectively. Hydro dams are relatively clean, but they are not green.

Removal of Edwards Dam and the Penobscot River Restoration Project are the exception, not the rule. Historically abundant salmon populations have been reduced to remnants maintained by stocking.

Toronto-based Brookfield Renewable Energy owns over 80 percent of Maine’s hydrogeneration capacity. Brookfield is suing the state over its efforts to manage the Kennebec River fisheries and has another filing pending over the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s rejection of their water quality certification application for the Ellsworth Project on the Union River. These actions serve to delay restoration of Maine’s fisheries.

Time is running out for Maine’s Atlantic salmon. The Kennebec River represents Maine’s best chance to realize major improvements in their prospects by removal of the lower dams. Hasn’t 50 years been long enough to wait?

Stephen Heinz

Cumberland Foreside

