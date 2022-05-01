NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. – Charles passed away peacefully at home in New York City, N.Y. the morning of Nov. 30, 2021, after a two-year battle with HIV related cancer. He had been a 30-year survivor of HIV/AIDS. “Charly”, as he was known by most of his friends and associates.He was the youngest child of predeceased, Donald and Marian Lum, formerly from Garden City, N.Y.He is survived by two brothers, Peter and Christopher and a sister, Susan and their families.He attended the local Garden City public schools, then attended Carlton College in Northfield, Minn. where he received a B.A. degree in film. After graduating from Carlton he enrolled in the Art Institute of Chicago where he earned a Master’s of Fine Arts in Photography and Visual Arts.Charles was a career location manager and a member of the Directors Guild of America. He worked on a variety of major films credits include, “Wall Street” “Chud” “Fatal Attraction” “Sid and Nancy” and “Mississippi Burning”. His location work also included television and advertising. This profession gave him the opportunity to work across the country and interact with people in many local municipalities where he made lifelong friends.In the later years, he co-produced and directed a number of short subject films. Most related to the challenges of HIV and the realities of the LGBTQ community. They were predominantly shown at gay film festivals around the world which he would attend and hold question and answer sessions after.His zest for life left an indelible mark on all who met or worked with him. Most would say they just made a friend for life and in reality they did. He genuinely cherished meeting and engaging with everyone.He spent most summers at the family home in Maine, where he attended without fail, all local church suppers and community fairs. His favorite being “Woodsmans Day” at the Fryeburg Fair.His most beloved pastime was taking his boat to the “cove” on Panther Pond to read the New York Times from beginning to end, then enjoying a sunset.The film industry was his passion, whether it be watching, making or just enjoying. He will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to cross his path in life. I’m sure he is already scouting a location for his next adventure.The family is planning a memorial service this summer in Raymond.Donations in his memory may be given to Visual AIDS in New York City, N.Y., HTTPS//visualaids.org/blog/charles-lum-tribute

