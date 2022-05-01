SCARBOROUGH – Eleanor P. Stewart, 88, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco. The family will be eternally thankful for the extraordinary care she received throughout her stay.

Eleanor grew up in North Grosvenordale, Conn. She moved to Maine after raising her two daughters in Massachusetts.

She leaves her daughters Carol Clark and Diane O’Hearn of Maine, a son-in-law Philip; and four grandsons Matthew, Jonathan, Andrew, and Daniel.

Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Charles Stewart.

She enjoyed time spent with niece, Anne and nephew, John.

Eleanor was predeceased by her parents John C. Zmitrukiewicz and Apolonia B. Krupinski; her brothers Joseph and Chester; and her niece, June.

She had a long career in insurance having worked at Paul Revere, Vermont Life, and UNUM. Eleanor’s greatest joy was her grandsons and having the opportunity to play an integral role in their lives.

Family and friends will remember Eleanor’s life by gathering for a Memorial Mass on Monday, May 9 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Scarborough. The burial service will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route One,

Scarborough, ME 04074,

or given online at http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give.

