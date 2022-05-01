SHAPLEIGH – John “Jack” Johnson, 81, of Shapleigh passed away unexpectedly on the morning of April 29, 2022. Jack was born in Worcester, Mass. on June 5, 1941. He was raised in Worcester, Mass. where he met and married the love of his life, Donna. They shared 57 wonderful years together. They enjoyed living on the lake most of their lives where they enjoyed swimming, water skiing, sailing, ice skating and snowmobiling.Jack worked for Pratt and Whitney in Hartford, Conn. for many years. When the North Berwick plant was proposed, he was thrilled to consider a move to Maine and was instrumental in the establishment of that new facility.In 1989, Jack and Donna built a country store in Shapleigh and named it Boonies. Jack loved being in the store meeting people, stocking the shelves with all sorts of “must have” items and was proud to introduce a gas station to the area as well.Surviving family members, his daughter Deborah Smith, two sons, John Johnson and his wife Donna, and Todd Johnson. Jack was blessed with several grandchildren, Valerie Johnson, John Johnson and his wife Lauren and Lauren and Linda Johnson. He was also blessed to have a great-grandson, Owen Lovely. Last, but certainly not least, his beloved dog, Harley.Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Carl-Heald Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main St., in Springvale. Interment will be at a later date at the Highland Grove Cemetery in Shapleigh.Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

