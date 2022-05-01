GRAY – June S. O’Donnell passed peacefully on March 24, 2022 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born in Newark, N.J. April 14, 1931 to Frank M. and Emily Middlesworth.

After growing up in Irvington, N.J., June graduated from the Hospital of St. Barnabas School of Nursing in New Jersey 1952. Later moving to Boston, she worked at the Deaconess Hospital and married Francis O’Donnell in 1962. They then moved and traveled through Germany/Europe where Francis taught school at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder until 1964, moving to Gray in 1966.

June’s entire career was spent the nursing field except for a brief time as a real estate agent with Shamrock Realty in Portland. She worked at Central Maine General Hospital, South Portland Nursing Home and dedicated over 20 years of service to the State of Maine working at Pineland Center and then the Bureau of Labor Standards until retiring in 1993.

During June’s 50-plus years in Gray, she was very active in the Gray Public Library, the original Gray News, Not Your Mother’s Garden Club, the Maine Wildlife Park and the Gray Historical Society where she was a lifetime member as where her parents. She was a member of the UMaine Cooperative Extension in Gray serving for over 20 years in multiple roles and was the recipient of their Homemaker of the Year award.

June is survived by daughters Kara E O’Donnell and partner Michael Burbank of Auburn and Amy S. O’Donnell and husband Timothy Schner of Durham, N.C.; granddaughter, Alexandra Wilcox of Gray; and great-grandsons Calvin and Keenan Keith of Gray.

There will be a memorial visitation on Friday, May 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Gray.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gray Public Library, Gray Historical Society, Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park or your local food pantry.

