SOUTH PORTLAND – Thomas Marino, photographer and retired psychologist, died April 22, 2022, at home with family beside him.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Susannah, with whom he shared a deep and lasting love; his daughters Jennifer and Betsy, his sons Jamie, Rob and Peter; and many family and friends.

Ceremony at the Columbarium in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland, on Saturday, May 7 at noon.

