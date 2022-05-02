A former Brunswick resident, most recently living in Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday in federal court for transferring obscene matter to a minor and obstructing justice, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen sentenced Shawn Cook, 42, to 46 months — nearly four years — in prison and three years of supervised release. Cook pleaded guilty on November 10, 2021.

Citing court records, McElwee stated that in July 2018, Cook sent an obscene image to a 15-year-old boy. Cook also offered to send the boy a video of himself having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend. Cook knew at the time he sent the image that the boy was under the age of 16, McElwee stated. The boy’s mother found the image on her son’s phone and contacted law enforcement.

Also citing court records, McElwee stated that in March 2021, Cook learned that his girlfriend had been contacted by an FBI agent about testifying before a federal grand jury regarding Cook’s actions. Cook contacted the mother of the boy to whom he had sent the obscene image and asked her to “just tell them you lied.” He also told her to tell the boy to “keep his mouth shut.”

The Bath Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: