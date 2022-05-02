Arizona Cardinals three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The league announced the suspension on Monday.

It’s a stunning blow for the Cardinals, who finished with an 11-6 record last season but faded down the stretch when Hopkins was out of the lineup because of injuries. Now they’ll be without the 29-year-old for a big chunk of the upcoming season.

Hopkins played in 10 games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed much of the last half of the season – including the team’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams – because of hamstring and knee injuries.

The Cardinals added a receiver during last week’s NFL draft, acquiring Marquise Brown from the Ravens for the No. 23 overall pick. Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver last season and college teammates with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray when the two were at Oklahoma.

Hopkins’ suspension also likely means a bigger role for Brown, veteran A.J. Green and second-year standout Rondale Moore, along with tight end Zach Ertz, during the season’s first six weeks.

Hopkins has been one of the league’s most productive receivers during his nine-year career, which includes six 1,000-yard seasons. He played his first seven seasons with the Texans before being traded in 2020 to the Cardinals.

Hopkins is allowed to participate in the team’s preseason games.

FALCONS: After a disappointing season with his hometown team, running back Mike Davis was being released by the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the move said.

The move was not surprising for a team dealing with salary cap woes, especially after the 29-year-old Davis rushed for just 503 yards and three touchdowns last season. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry.

The Falcons signaled they were moving in a different direction during last week’s draft, picking BYU running back Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round.

The team also re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson, who became one of the team’s biggest offensive options lining up at both running back and receiver.

BROWNS: Cade York has already kicked out his competition with the Browns.

Cleveland released kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt two days after selecting York, one of college football’s best kickers, in the fourth round of the NFL draft to upgrade its wayward kicking game.

York, who made 15 of 19 field-goal tries beyond 50 yards at LSU, was the highest kicker drafted since 2016.

49ERS: The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back oft-injured cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal.

The Niners announced they are re-signing Verrett after he played only one game last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

RAIDERS: Cornerback Nate Hobbs resolved a misdemeanor speeding case, with his attorney entering a no-contest plea on his behalf and paying a $250 fine.

Hobbs, 22, did not appear in court with his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, for the brief hearing stemming from Hobbs’ arrest Jan. 16 on a Las Vegas-area freeway.

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper had ticketed Hobbs for reckless driving, reporting that he clocked Hobbs’ vehicle at 110 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The case was the second in a month involving Hobbs, one of several current and former Raiders players to face charges in driving cases.

Hobbs had been arrested before dawn Jan. 3 when he was found asleep inside a vehicle at a Las Vegas Strip casino parking garage. Prosecutors in that case said Hobbs’ blood-alcohol level was just under the DUI legal limit in Nevada of 0.08%.

Hobbs pleaded guilty to misdemeanor careless driving, paid a $685 fine and was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

In November, former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a high-speed crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman while Ruggs was allegedly driving drunk. Authorities said Ruggs and his girlfriend were injured. The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the wreck.

A preliminary hearing of evidence in that case is scheduled June 16.

CHARGERS: The Los Angeles Chargers have declined to pick up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

Tillery, the 28th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has started 29 games over the first three years of his career. He started 15 of 16 games last season and had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks along with 14 quarterback hits. He also had 51 tackles.

