BIDDEFORD — Gisele Georgette Prescott, 89, passed on April 19, 2020.

She was born in Shawinigan Sud, Quebec, Canada, to George Anselme Quessy and Jeanette Quessy (Lahaie) on October 5th 1930.

She married Wilson Darius Prescott and were married for 68 years. They moved from Canada to Maine in 1968. Together they raised one child Serge C. Prescott of Avon Park, Florida.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Steven G. Prescott and spouse Coreen of Waleska, Georgia, and Michelle Prescott and partner Marcus Stapleton Jr. from Harrisburg North Carolina, along with her three great-grandchildren, Bryce and Sophia Prescott and Halo Stapleton.

Gisele worked at Pepperell manufacturing as a sample maker for 26 years before retiring. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and traveling with her husband Wilson. They traveled to Europe, Caribbean and throughout the United States. She enjoyed times with friends and family and was often seen playing on the floor with her grandchildren, always with a smile. She enjoyed French music, dancing and playing the spoons. Her family always enjoyed her various desserts raisin, sugar and cherry pies and amazing fudge.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Anita Millette of Saco, brother, and Jean-Guy Quessy of Biddeford. She is survived by sister, Hugette Boisvert of Shawinigan-Sud, Canada, and brother ReJean Quessy of Louisville, Canada, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid in 2020, Gisele did not have a funeral service. Her service will take place with her husband, Wilson, on May 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

BIDDEFORD — Wilson Darius Prescott, 90 passed away on April 22, 2022.

He was born in Baie-Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada, to Herve and Gracial Prescott (Dubord), on Aug. 14, 1931.

He married Gisele G Q.uessy and they were married for 68 years. Together they moved from Canada to Maine in 1968. They raised one son, Serge C. Prescott of Avon Park, Florida.

Wilson is survived by Serge along with his two grandchildren, Steven G. Prescott and spouse Coreen of Waleska, Georgia, and Michelle Prescott and partner Marcus Stapleton Jr. from Harrisburg, North Carolina, and three great-grandchildren, Bryce and Sophia Prescott and Halo Stapleton.

Wilson worked at Maremont and Saco Defense for 27 years where he retired. He enjoyed hockey and tinkering with cars. He traveled to Europe, the Caribbean and throughout the United States with his wife by his side; the two were inseparable. He also enjoyed times with family and friends at various gatherings and events.

Wilson was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Biddeford, Maine.

He is preceded in by his sisters, Helene Pascal of Shawinigan-Sud, Fleurette Giroux of Saint-Boniface, Lorraine Normandin of Cap de Madeline, and Yvette Pronovost of Biddeford, Maine. He is survived by his sister, Nicole Savageau of Cap de Madeline; and brothers Maurice Prescott of Cap de Madeline and Gilles Prescott of Shawinigan, Quebec, Canada; along with several nieces and nephews.

His service will take place on May 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford.

