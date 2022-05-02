Thursday Night Comedy

7 p.m. Thursday. Stroudwater Distillery, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, $10, 21-plus. eventbrite.com

Launch yourself into the weekend with a night of laughs and cocktails at Stroudwater Distillery. Funnyman Ian McDonald plays host to the ongoing series of comedy nights featuring a variety of local comics. Doors for seating open at 6:30 p.m., so be ready to snag yourself and your friends a good spot. Drinks like the Mule Skinner, The Fez and Mother’s Ruin pair well with salty, sassy jokes, and if you get a case of the munchies, order some loaded tots, chicken tenders or the magnificent-sounding pretzel board, among other tempting treats.

‘Surrender Dorothy’

7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Through May 21. Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

You don’t have to be a “Wizard of Oz” fan to appreciate the musical “Surrender Dorothy.” The story takes place in 1969, and Dorothy Gale is headed back to Oz to try and get her life back on track. She’ll encounter the mighty trio of Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion, who have experienced their fair share of challenges as well. You’ll also be introduced to the evil Hagatha, the fifth witch, who is out to exact revenge on Dorothy for dropping a house on her sister. Follow the black paved road to Footlights Theatre to see how it all turns out.

Hey Handsome!

5-8 p.m. Friday. Maine Craft Portland, 521 Congress St., Portland. shopmainecraft.com

It’s time for First Friday Art Walk in downtown Portland, and one of the spots worth checking out is Maine Craft Portland for the opening reception of Hey Handsome! A Show of Rugged Attire & Accessories. Several of the show’s more than 20 artists and designers will be there, and you’ll hear tunes all night from Bass Electrix. The show features unique leather jackets, belts, jewelry and accessories for anyone looking to rock the rugged yet handsome look. You’ll be able to peruse and purchase through June 26.

Flowers & Ashes: A Modern Greek Romance

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 15. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20, $10 students 13 and older, $5 for 12 and under. vividmotion.org

Concepts of love, dedication and fate are all explored in Vivid Motion’s production of Flowers & Ashes: A Modern Greek Romance. The show reimagines stories of Persephone and Hades, Eros and Psyche, and Orpheus and Eurydice by way of ballet, lyrical, disco and contemporary dance. Dancers include Jessica Jane Means, Venus Murphy, Alison Kurtz, Brigitte Paulus, Trevor Bean, Caelistus Paulus, Maren Root and Matt Begin. Note, all attendees must provide proof of vaccination and wear face coverings.

