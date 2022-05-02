Palaver Strings

8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $18, $25 reserved seating, $5 students. palaverstrings.org/events

Palaver Strings is a musician-led string ensemble with a mission of strengthening and inspiring community through music. The show Welcome Home – Music and Stories of Welcome in Maine tours eight locations in Maine, and along with the Portland date, you can see it Friday in Farmington and Saturday in Lewiston. The multi-disciplinary show celebrates the state’s cultural diversity, resilience and stewardship and features guest artists of Congolese, Puerto Rican and Wabanaki heritage, with storytelling directed by Sherri Mitchell and co-presented by the Abbe Museum, Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center and Indigo Arts Alliance.

Matt Anderson

7:30 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $25. rocklandstrand.com

Canadian blues guitarist and singer-songwriter Matt Anderson has a pair of Maine shows this weekend in Rockland and Brownfield. Anderson’s new album is called “House to House,” and it showcases his soulful voice on songs like “Other Side of Goodbye” and “Time for the Wicked to Rest.” Anderson’s musical career dates back two decades, and in 2010, he won top honors in the International Blues Challenge. A prolific artist, Anderson’s discography includes three live albums and a dozen studio ones. The Brownfield show is Saturday at Stone Mountain Arts Center. Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $30. Roots rocker Terra Lightfoot opens both performances.

Chicago

7:30 p.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $55 to $95. crossarenaportland.com

Iconic rock band Chicago takes the stage in Portland on Sunday and will be playing its long list of hit tunes. The horn-heavy group dates back to the late ’60s and still features original members Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane and James Pankow. Chicago will be making you smile all night long with songs like “Saturday in the Park” and “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day.” You’ll also have plenty of chances to hold up your lighter (or phone flashlight) during ballads like “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard Habit to Break,” “Look Away” and “If You Leave Me Now.” Does anybody really know what time it is? While that question will never really be answered, the Chicago show does indeed start at 7:30 p.m.

