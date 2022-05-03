Art

May 6

“Textile Translations of Maine” by fiber artist Catherine Worthington opening reception: 5-7 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Featured at the gallery through June 10. gallery302.com.

Film

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theatre: now open for the season, rain or shine, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton. Check the drive-in’s Facebook page for weekly schedule.

May 6

“Village of Spirits: Lily Dale”: 7-8:30 p.m., film screening followed by a discussion/Q&A. Portland Spiritualist Church, 573 Main St., Westbrook. Open to the public, donations appreciated. portlandspiritualistchurch.org.

Ongoing

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Music

May 6

The Seldom Scene: Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $35.

May 7

Matt Andersen: Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield, $30.

Nouveau Redneck: 8 p.m., the band’s only summer performance date in the area. Skip’s Lounge, 228 Narragansett Trail, Buxton. bandsintown.com.

May 21

Low Lily: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org/events.

Ongoing

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music Thursday-Saturday; schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

May 6-15

“Steel Magnolias”: 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Windham Community Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. $10-$15. windhamcenterstagetheater.com/current-season.

