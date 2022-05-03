Bean supper – Saturday, May 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Kidney beans, navy beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6, free for ages 5 and under.

Spaghetti dinner and dessert auction – Saturday, May 7, 5:30-7 p.m., Living Waters Christian Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Choice of meatballs or plain sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert. To benefit the Living Waters Christian School senior class trip. $5 per person/$20 family.

Free community meal – Wednesday, May 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. Covid precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Senior luncheon – Wednesday, May 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Each Wednesday through May, $4.

Pot roast take-out – Saturday, May 14, 5-6 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Potatoes and gravy, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie, $12. Meals are takeout only; order in advance by calling 655-7749 or emailing [email protected] before noon Saturday, May 14 and leave a message with name, number of meals and pick-up time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: