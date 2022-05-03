The Midcoast Council of Governments has announced the hiring of Mathew Eddy as its executive director.

“We are excited to add an Executive Director of Mathew’s experience and commitment to the region,” said Marc Meyers, council president and Bath’s city manager. “Along with his appreciation for the Midcoast, Mat brings an array of skill sets that will assist communities in meeting their individual and regional aspirations.”

Eddy has over 40 years of experience in local, regional, and state planning and development, most recently the planning and development director in Biddeford. Eddy has experience in land use planning, economic and community development, housing program delivery, land trusts and environmental planning, transportation planning and grant development and programming, according to the council

“Returning to work in the Midcoast is very much like coming home,” said Eddy, who continues to make his home with his family in Brunswick while working throughout Maine. “The Midcoast is very special to me: an attractive working landscape of towns and villages, major economic clusters, housing variety, with spectacular vistas and a unique environmental quality.”

Midcoast Council of Governments has been in existence since the early 1990s (most recently as the Midcoast Economic Development District), representing communities that run from Brunswick to southern Waldo County, north of Camden.

Meyers noted that “prior to hiring Mr. Eddy, the Board went through a strategic planning process that resulted in the renewed focus of MCOG as a planning and development organization serving its’ member communities.”

The council’s mission is to strengthen the capability of member municipalities and counties to act individually and collectively to make Midcoast Maine a better place to live, work, and play. Midcoast Council of Governments assists municipalities and counties to effectively design and implement planning and development policies and strategies, while advocating for the region.

