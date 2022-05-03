Yarmouth Town Council and School Committee candidates will answer questions at Meet the Candidates Monday, May 16, beginning at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Both elections are uncontested. Zoe Wolf and incumbent Randall Bates are running for the council and David Rayand and incumbent Jesica Garrou are seeking seats on the School Committee. There are no candidates listed on the ballot for a vacancy on the Yarmouth Water District.

The event is being hosted by the town of Yarmouth and moderated by the League of Women Voters of Portland. Election Day is June 14.

