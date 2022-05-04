BOSTON — At least three people were injured, one seriously, and there were reports of multiple people trapped, during a partial collapse at a Boston construction site on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The collapse was reported at about 1:45 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson said.

The collapse occurred at a closed power plant in South Boston that is being redeveloped.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet that two people were taken to the hospital and a third person was also treated.

“We have multiple units on scene for the structural collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston,” the agency tweeted.

Police said the injuries to one person were considered life-threatening.

The 15-acre site in South Boston is being redeveloped into a mixed use property that includes residential, office/research, retail space, a hotel and 5.7 acres of new public open space, according to the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

It was the second collapse at a Boston construction site this year. A construction worker died in March when a parking garage being demolished collapsed.

