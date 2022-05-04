Relay For Life is coming back to Westbrook High School this month, and organizers hope to raise more than eight times as much money for the American Cancer Society as they did at their first event.

The first Relay For Life at the high school in 2018 raised about $3,500 for cancer prevention and research. The goal for this year’s May 20 relay on the high school track is $25,000, with $6,500 already raised.

Organizers are looking for more relay teams, volunteers and donors, high school English teacher Rick Solomon said.

“We will have all of our students out of class that morning, and we are hoping the community comes out and joins us, too,” Solomon said. “It is great to see people come together to work collectively on something.”

Participants will walk laps, with donors pledging an amount of their choosing per lap. Flat donations also may be made.

“This is great for our students, too, as we don’t have a lot of community service opportunities, but we also invite the community, too,” school counselor Debra Baggs said.

Advertisement

Relay For Life, held across the country, started in 1985 in Washington, according to the American Cancer Society.

The May 20 event will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Music, games and raffles with prizes from local businesses will be included along with other fundraising events like a head-shaving event where participants raise money to have their heads shaved. People can also pay to dedicate a luminaria to honor someone fighting cancer or who has died from the disease; a special luminaria ceremony will be held during the event.

Relay for Life is particularly meaningful for Westbrook High School students and staff members who have had loved ones to cancer.

“I think many students will come because of their experiences, and we hope the community does, too,” Baggs said.

For more information on participating and donating, go to relayforlife.org/westbrookme.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: