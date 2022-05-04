Work on the Vertical Harvest project in Westbrook is underway.
A member of the construction crew works this week at the downtown Westbrook site of the Vertical Harvest development. Some steel beams have already been erected for the 300,000-square-foot project that includes a 70,000-square-foot hydroponic farm, residential and commercial space and municipal parking garage. Chance Viles / American Journal
Construction at the Mechanic Street lot for the Vertical Harvest project has initially involved ground-level work. The start of the work on the $55 million project had been delayed because of rising construction costs. Chance Viles / American Journal