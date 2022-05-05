Bath Iron Works’ parent company General Dynamics announced today the appointment of a new president of the Maine shipbuilder.

Gulfstream Aerospace executive Charles F. Krugh will take over the role suddenly vacated by former BIW president Dirk Lesko in early April.

Krugh has served in a variety of aerospace manufacturing roles, and will be tasked with keeping the shipyard and its 7,000 workers on schedule after falling behind on deliveries.

He is an Army veteran, who has worked with since General Dynamics in 2011 as a senior vice president and general manager for jet aviation. He was appointed as Gulfstream’s vice president for supplier operational support in 2018.

“Chuck’s leadership, proven track record in manufacturing and expertise in managing complex supply chains will be an enabler to Bath Iron Works as it expands and increases the pace of shipbuilding for the U.S. Navy,” said Robert E. Smith, General Dynamics’ executive vice president for marine systems.

Lesko led the shipyard through a reset after his predecessor’s stormy relationship with the workforce and then dealt with a tumultuous period that included a pandemic and his own labor troubles including a strike.

Bath Iron Works is one of two shipyards that build destroyers for the Navy.

With reporting by The Associated Press. This story will be updated.

