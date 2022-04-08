Bath Iron Works President Dirk Lesko, a 30-year veteran of the Bath-based shipbuilder, resigned Thursday.

A company memo sent Thursday to employees stated Lesko’s resignation was effective immediately, and that he was being replaced temporarily by another executive until a permanent successor is found.

“Dirk Lesko has resigned as president of Bath Iron Works. Robert E. Smith, General Dynamics executive vice president for Marine Systems, has assumed direct responsibility for Bath Iron Works pending appointment of a permanent replacement,” a company statement sent early Friday to the Press Herald reads.

BIW, owned by Virginia-based defense contractor General Dynamics, did not explain the reason for Lesko’s sudden departure.

The shipbuilder didn’t offer any further details about the leadership change. Lesko became president of BIW, which builds warships for the U.S. Navy, in 2016.

BIW is one of Maine’s largest employers, with nearly 7,000 workers at its Bath shipyard and production facilities in Brunswick.

The shipyard experienced myriad changes during Lesko’s tenure.

It was during his time that BIW positioned itself as the sole producer of advanced Zumwalt-class destroyers. Bath Iron Works had initially planned to construct 32 of the vessels, the largest destroyers built and featuring a unique hull shape and design to reduce its footprint on radar.

Cost overruns and changes to the geopolitical theater gradually resulted in the number of ships being reduced to three, as the Navy restarted its Arleigh Burke-class program, with more technological upgrades.

The last of the class, the future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, left the shipyard in January.

The Zumwalt program cost the Navy $23 billion in research, design and construction.

Currently under construction are the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Patrick Gallagher, Carl M. Levin, John Basilone Harvey C. Barnum Jr., Louis H. Wilson Jr., William Charette and Quentin Walsh.

It was also during Lesko’s time at BIW that the shipyard secured a $45 million tax break.

