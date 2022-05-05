ON SALE NOW
Palaver Strings, May 5. State Theatre, Portland, $18, $25, $5 students. statetheatreportland.com
Old Crow Medicine Show, May 7. State Theatre, Portland, $42. statetheatreportland.com
Chicago, May 8. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $55 and up. crossarenaportland.com
Leo Kottke, May 8 & 9. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $50 in advance, $60 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Megadeth and Lamb of God, May 12. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 and up. crossarenaportland.com
Samuel James, May 12. Brick South Beer Garden, Portland, $31, $34. porttix.com
Kevin James, May 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $55 to $85. porttix.com
The Hu, May 13. State Theatre, Portland, $28.50. statetheatreportland.com
Iliza Shlesinger, May 13. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Dinosaur Jr., May 14. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Trolls Live!, May 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $15 to $125. crossarenaportland.com
Alec Benjamin, May 15. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tori Amos, May 15. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.50 to $91.50.Sold-out. porttix.com
Lovett or Leave It, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Session Americana, May 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
JPEGMAFIA, May 20. State Theatre, Portland, $27.50. statetheatreportland.com
All Roads Music Festival, May 20 & 21. Downtown Belfast locations, $25 to $75. allroadsmusicfest.org
Jesse McCartney, May 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Eric Krasno & Son Little, May 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Blue Man Group, May 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49 to $84. porttix.com
Cloud Nothings, May 24. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com
Sylvan Esso, May 26. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
The Wallflowers, May 28. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
In This Moment, May 29. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Modest Mouse, May 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
The Wailers, June 2. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Head And The Heart with Jade Bird, June 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul and The Broken Bones, June 6. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Phoebe Bridgers, June 9. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Bon Iver, June 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Umphrey’s McGee & The Disco Biscuits, June 11. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50. statetheatreportland.com
Still Woozy, June 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
The Band Camino, June 14. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Tommy Emmanuel, C.G.P., June 17. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Drifters, June 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75, $80. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Henry Jamison, June 20. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Dierks Bentley, June 23. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $29.50 to $119.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Roomful of Blues, June 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30, $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
John Hiatt & The Goners, June 24. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, June 25. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Tribute to Billy Joel, June 25. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $45. waterfrontconcerts.com
Walk Off The Earth, June 25. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Tash Sultana, June 28. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Dar Williams, July 1. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Lynyrd Skynyrd, July 3. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $42 to $218. waterfrontconcerts.com
Linda Eder, July 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $85, $90. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Garbage, July 7. State Theater, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Phil Lesh & Friends, July 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. statetheatreportland.com
Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’, July 13. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Wilderado, July 14. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com
Robert Earl Keen, July 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Chris Smither, July 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Gus Johnson, July 16. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Phish, July 16. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $49.50 to $95. waterfrontconcerts.com
X Ambassadors, July 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
The National, July 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $51. statetheatreportland.com
Backstreet Boys, July 21. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $39.50 to $349.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Bleachers, July 22. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49. statetheatreportland.com
Keith Urban, July 23. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $30 to $199.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Mallett Brothers Band, July 28 & 29. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Molly Hatchet, July 29. Criterion Theatre, Bar Harbor, $29.50 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Hiss Golden Messenger, July 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Ani DiFranco, July 30. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com
Sophie B. Hawkins, July 31. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45, $50. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
Three Days Grace, Aug. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com
Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, Aug. 2. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $45 to $155. waterfrontconcerts.com
Atmosphere x Iration, Aug. 4. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Khruangbin, Aug 5. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $54.50. statetheatreportland.com
Incubus, Aug. 7. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor $29.50 to $79.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Aug. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $50 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Pitbull, Aug. 11. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $29.95 to $149.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Guster on the Ocean, Aug. 12 & 13. State Theatre and Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $105 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Nick Lowe with Los Straightjackets, Aug. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com
Leon Bridges, Aug 14. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $69.50. statetheatreportland.com
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Aug. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Joe Bonamassa, Aug. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $94 to $216. porttix.com
Lake Street Dive presents Side Streets, Aug. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $26 to $41. statetheatreportland.com
Lake Street Dive, Aug. 20 & 21. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Jack White, Aug. 23. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com
Deer Tick, Aug. 25. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Interpol + Spoon, Aug. 27. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Brandi Carlile with Indigo Girls, Aug 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $75. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
The Ghost of Paul Revere, Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevento and GoldenOak, Sept. 3. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $41. statetheatreportland.com
Aerosmith, Sept. 4. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $55 to $750. waterfrontconcerts.com
Mt. Joy, Sept. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $35. Sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Neil Hamburger, Sept. 8. Portland House of Music, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Jason Aldean, Sept. 10. Maine Savings Ampitheatre, Bangor, $30.75 to $160.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Sting, Sept. 11. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $47.50 to $167.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Daniel Tosh, Sept. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.50 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com
The War On Drugs, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
Apocalyptica, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
Five Finger Death Punch, Sept 17. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $129.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Sept. 18. Maine Savings Ampitheater, Bangor, $28.50 to $353.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Testament, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30 advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Hippo Campus, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Jay Leno, Oct. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com
