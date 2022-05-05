Big changes are coming to Maine high school football this fall, particularly in Class A.

The Maine Principals’ Association’s Interscholastic Management Committee on Thursday unanimously approved for Maine football teams to play New Hampshire in regular season games, marking the first time interstate games will count in the standings.

The motion was for the eight teams in Class A to play New Hampshire teams in order to fill out the last spot on the schedule, as opposed to taking a bye. Class B, C and D teams, as well as eight-man football teams, will not play New Hampshire teams.

“At times, that’s gone on. There have been exhibitions,” Hampden Academy athletic director and football committee member Fred Lower said. “New Hampshire was very receptive to this, and looking at it very quickly, it looked like it could line up where our byes for Class A would match the byes for New Hampshire, and we could play games with New Hampshire to fill out a nine-game season.”

The change to include New Hampshire in the schedule will coincide with the implementation of a new scheduling system, one that will arrange for class crossover games based on rankings that had already been provided by coaches and administrators. The goal of the changes is to reduce the blowouts that have been plaguing high school football.

This story will be updated.

