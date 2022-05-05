On Saturday, June 11, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country.

Now in its eighth year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

Advance appointments are required and dental care will be provided from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11. Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment.

Five Aspen Dental offices in Maine are participating in the Day of Service. They include: 125 Shops Way #126, Biddeford; 791 Turner St., Auburn; 171 Maine Mall Road, South Portland; 333 Main St., Waterville; and 17 Thomaston Commons Way, Thomaston.

