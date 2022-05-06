Ruby Sliwkowski tallied five goals, Sydney Dumas had four and Lily Hansen made nine saves as Kennebunk rolled to a 14-4 lacrosse win Friday at home against Cape Elizabeth.

Kennebunk (4-0), the unanimous No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine poll, also got three goals from Mara Muse and one each from Keara Battagliese and Grace Archer.

Kaity Woods had two goals, and Claire McDonald and Sadie Smith also scored for the Capers.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 7, CAMDEN HILLS 6: Addie Brinkler stopped a potential tying shot with just one second remaining as the Eagles (3-1) edged the Windjammers (2-4) in Rockland.

Marley LeBel figured in every Lincoln goal, finishing with three goals and four assists. Dakota Gregory added a pair of goals, and Mariam DeLisle and Lucy Fowler also scored.

Anna Powers had three goals for Camden Hills.

WINDHAM 13, LEWISTON 2: Izzy Babb tallied seven goals as the Eagles (3-2) cruised past the Blue Devils (1-3) at Windham.

Emma Emmons scored twice, Grace Joly, Molly Black, Sid McKusker and Mallory Muse each added a goal, and Chloe Desmond had an assist and eight groundballs.

Rebecca Lussier and Lilly Gish scored for Lewiston.

MARSHWOOD 15, BONNY EAGLE 3: Fiona Gillis finished with four goals and three assists to lead the Hawks (4-1) past the Scots (1-4) in South Berwick.

Sarah Theriault and Eva Moreland each added three goals, and Lindley Gori scored twice for Marshwood.

WELLS 9, SANFORD 3: Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan led the Warriors (5-1) with four goals in a win over the Spartans (3-4) at Wells.

Anna Woodward contributed two goals and an assist, Ruby McMinis added a goal and three assists, and Ava Tavares and Summer Sullivan also scored.

Emerson Tolpin scored twice for Sanford.

CONY 13, DEERING 4: Azabell Assaf scored five goals to lead Cony (4-1) to a win over Deering (1-4) in Augusta.

Raegan Bechard, Abigail Morrill and Andrea Richardson added two goals apiece.

Ariana Burham, Natalina Dinizio, Anja Franck and Morgan Shibles scored for Deering.

BIDDEFORD 17, WESTBROOK 0: Cece Keller scored six goals and doled out four assists, and the Tigers (4-1) blanked the Blue Blazes (0-7) at Westbrook.

Valentina LaFlamme helped out with three goals and five assists. Nine players scored for Biddeford.

Westbrook goalie Molly Mitchell stopped 14 shots.

SOFTBALL

KENNEBUNK 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Julia Pike struck out 17 to lead the Rams (4-1) over the Red Riots (3-3) at South Portland.

The Rams scored three runs in the first inning and led 4-0 before South Portland responded with a three-run fifth. Kennebunk added a run in the seventh.

Maddie Pike and Emily Hutchins each had two hits for Kennebunk. Ella Nickerson hit a triple and a single for South Portland.

NOBLE 8, PORTLAND 2: Giulianna DoCarmo had three hits and scored twice for Noble (3-3), which totaled six runs in the sixth inning to break open a close game against the Bulldogs (5-2) at Portland.

Maren Robinson and Allie Moore each drove in two runs for the Knights.

Sadie Armstrong homered for Portland in the first inning and Hadleigh McPartlan added a run-scoring single in the seventh.

GORHAM 8, THORNTON ACADEMY 3: Andi Cloutier broke a 1-1 tie with a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Rams (3-2) past the Trojans (3-2) at Saco.

Amber Bretton allowed three hits and struck out 13, and also went 3 for 5 at the plate.

Jessica Dow homered for Thornton.

BIDDEFORD 12, CHEVERUS 2: Hannah Lappin drove in two runs during a six-run first inning that propelled the Tigers (5-0) to a six-inning win over Cheverus (1-4) at Biddeford.

The Stags cut the deficit to 7-2 in the fourth before Biddeford pulled away for good. Baylor Wilkinson’s home run in the sixth put the 10-run rule into effect.

Hannah Gosselin had three hits for the Tigers. Wilkinson, winning pitcher Charlotte Donovan and Alexis Libby each recorded two hits.

CAPE ELIZABETH 15, GREELY 0: The Capers (5-2) scored 13 runs in the second inning and went on to defeat Greely (3-5) in five innings at Cape Elizabeth.

Lauren Steinberg had three of Cape Elizabeth’s 11 hits, including two doubles. Esme Song and winning pitcher Kathryne Clay added two hits apiece.

Lily Rawnsley and Haley Stewart each had two hits for Greely.

WINDHAM 14, DEERING 0: Brooke Gerry pitched three strong innings and belted a home run and a double as the Eagles (4-2) beat the Rams (0-5) in a five-inning game at Windham.

Gerry struck out all nine batters she faced.

Jaydn Kimball also homered among her three hits. Ella Wilcox and Kelsey Gerry added three hits apiece, including two doubles by Gerry and one by Wilcox.

Sophie Hill got Deering’s only hit.

YORK 11, YARMOUTH 1: Maddy Raymond threw a two-hitter while striking out nine to lead the Wildcats (6-0) past the Clippers (0-7) at York.

Raymond added three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Carli Welch and Maggie Hanlon also had three hits.

POLAND 23, WELLS 0: Emma Bunyea collected four hits, including a double, and drove in four runs as the Knights (6-0) defeated the Warriors (2-4) in five innings at Poland.

Atlantis Martin threw a two-hitter and drove in three runs with a pair of singles. Gretchyn Paradis had two RBI.

SKOWHEGAN 8, CAMDEN HILLS 0: Jaycie Christopher had three hits, including a double, to lead the River Hawks (7-1) to a win over the Windjammers (0-5) in Skowhegan.

Sierra Carey added a single and a double.

