Scarborough’s growth is the subject of much debate. In the town’s recent survey, a two-thirds majority expressed their No. 1 concern as the rapid rate of growth.

On April 12, before the “information night” hosted by The Downs developers, News Center Maine WCSH reporter Sean Stackhouse interviewed me. As a condition of speaking with Mr. Stackhouse, I made it clear that while I’m a member of the town’s Long-Range Planning Committee, the views I expressed (like those I’m expressing here) were mine alone.

After Mr. Stackhouse’s report aired, I learned that certain members of town leadership were unhappy about it, believing that I might be seen as speaking for the LRPC and Town Council. The message – that I should watch what I say – was unmistakable and ominous.

Finding this reaction troubling, I wrote a letter to the council. Replying, the council chair doubled down, writing that “as representatives of the Town, it can be beneficial at times for us to speak with a unified voice in certain situations” and that “this was simply a request for members of the (LRPC) to recognize this as one of those moments.”

In reviewing the town’s ordinances and policies, I find nothing prohibiting such speech by LRPC members, probably because such prohibitions would be illegal.

Everyone in town, members of the LRPC and council included, should be able to engage responsibly in the democratic process, without the chilling threat of retaliation, and thereby help to build a stronger Scarborough – a goal that we all presumably share.

Marvin H. Gates

Scarborough

