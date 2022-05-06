Norman M. Lamphere 1945 – 2022 LISBON FALLS – Norman M. Lamphere, 77, of Lisbon Falls, passed away at home on April 29, 2022. Born in Portland on March 28, 1945, he was the son of Madelene Bean and brought up by her and his step-father Carroll Huston. Graduating from Lisbon High School in 1963, he then enlisted in the U.S. Marines, serving during the Vietnam War as a truck mechanic. After returning home he worked as an electrician under his brother George Huston who owned Huston & Frena Electrical and eventually bought the company from his brother. On Oct. 11, 1969 he married the love of his life Joyce Beganny and they enjoyed 52 years together. Norman was named Citizen of the Year in 1989, he served as the president of the Lisbon Chamber of Commerce and also served on Lisbon’s Advisory Board for seven years. Norm had a passion for cars, he built street rods and street machines. Attending many car shows with his family and friends. He was a charter member of the Downeast Street Rods and served as their president for several years, as well as being the State of Maine’s Representative for the National Street Rods Association. His other hobbies included hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with his family at camp in Guilford, Maine. He is survived by his wife Joyce; his sons Jason of New Hampshire, Ryan and his wife Liz of Connecticut and Nicholas of Massachusetts; his grandchildren, Jordan, Gabe, Nathan, Luke, and Jack; his sisters Gwen Stebbins, Donna Pelkey and Doreen Harrington. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, John Huston, George Huston, Carroll Huston, Tom Huston and Don Huston, and his sisters Marjorie Huston, Beverly Huston, and Linda Pulk A memorial visitation will be on Friday, May 27, from 4 – 7 p.m. with a service to begin at 7 p.m. in the care of Crosman Funeral Home. 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, Maine 04252.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous