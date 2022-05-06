FREEPORT — Blaine Cockburn lined an RBI double to drive in Keegan Shea to break a scoreless tie in the second inning and later scored on an error as the Falcons (7-1) took care of the Lakers (2-5) 8-1 to notch their sixth consecutive win.

Cockburn, Shea and Aaron Converse all had multi-hit games for Freeport.

Jacob Chadbourne had two hits for Lake Region.

SOFTBALL

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 7, LISBON 1: The Mustangs (5-0) broke the game open with a five-run third inning in Friday’s Mountain Valley Conference clash with the Greyhounds (2-2) in Monmouth.

Shannah Parsons had two hits for Monmouth, and Rileigh Chase added two RBIs. Brooklyn Federico got the win in the circle for the Mustangs, who had seven hits on the afternoon.

Erica Hill took the loss for Lisbon, who had five hits at the plate and scored their lone run in the top of the seventh.

