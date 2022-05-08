In this week’s poem, Sharif Elmusa’s “Parallel to the Season,” we find a paean to spring and to how it paces our steps and perceptions. I love this poem’s imaginative, fanciful eye for the actors of spring, and how it conveys the energy and even the strangeness of this transitional time.
Elmusa is a scholar, poet and professor emeritus at the American University in Cairo. In addition to his academic publications on the environment, he co-edited “Grape Leaves: A Century of Arab American Poetry” and authored the poetry collection “Flawed Landscape.” His poems and essays have appeared in numerous periodicals and anthologies, including Littoral Books’ Enough!, and he has presented his work at the Belfast Poetry Festival and Gulf of Maine Books. He spends his summers in Arrowsic.
Parallel to the Season
By Sharif S. Elmusa
My body says: walk.
The sidewalk signals this is the route.
Traffic lights, row houses, mini gardens.
The crocuses, little roosters
heralding the spring’s resurrection
in purple, white and yellow,
taunt the totalitarian
green of the ivy,
their predator’s greed.
The fig tree, artfully pruned,
hard fruits punctuating the branches—
is debonair, a fashion model
posing for the picture.
A half-broken statue,
in the hollow of its hand
an outcast blade of grass,
head bent: I’m in a delicate mood.
I move parallel to the season,
one step at a time.
To each their own trail,
squawks the squirrel,
a puffed-up acrobat,
flowing along the telephone cables,
flying to the trunk of an oak tree.
The immodest azalea—
beauty born of pain—
prods us not to dawdle
on the way to love.
A man suddenly stops me,
and, grinning, like someone who knows
he won’t be disappointed, he asks,
Are you Pedro, the poet from Guatemala?
On the bumpy pavements
I stumble on words.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “America” copyright © 2021 by Sharif Elmusa, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts Review
In ‘Petite Maman,’ two girls meet and form an enchanted bond
-
Books
Bedside Table: The Napoleonic wars, a cracking good tale and a swashbuckling anti-hero
-
Arts & Entertainment
Commission accomplished: Portland performances to showcase new work funded by pandemic program
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Comparison of Zelensky to Hitler shows persistence of antisemitic myths
-
Local & State
After years of decline, Maine sees uptick in births
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.