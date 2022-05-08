A Lewiston woman died Saturday afternoon after she fell down a waterfall in Franklin County, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Tanisha Barry, 29, of Lewiston, was with friends at Small Falls, MDIFW spokesman Mark Latti said Sunday in an email.

At around 4:30 p.m., Barry and a friend were in the water in a pool above the falls. When she got close to the edge, she stumbled, witnesses said. Before she was able to retain her footing, Barry fell approximately 30 feet down the falls.

One of her friends climbed down to the bottom of the falls trying to rescue her, but could not find her in the turbulent water at the bottom of the falls, Latti said. Unable to find Barry, he drove from the waterfall to an area with cell phone reception to call 911.

The Maine Warden Service, Rangeley Fire and Rescue, Phillips Fire and Rescue, Strong Fire and Franklin County Search and Rescue all responded to the scene. Rescuers had to rappel down the rocks to the base of the falls. They found her body caught in the recirculating water. Using ropes, they went in the water to retrieve her. Rescuers then carried her up the cliff using ropes and a litter.

Barry was transported to Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington by NorthStar Ambulance.

An examination is planned by the State Medical Examiner’s office.