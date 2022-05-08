BASEBALL

The Reading Fightin Phils scored three times in the first inning and held on to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 7-4 on Sunday at Hadlock Field and earn a split of their six-game series.

Portland won the first three games of the series, including a doubleheader sweep on Thursday, before Reading won the final three.

The Fightin Phils started fast taking the lead on RBI doubles in the first inning by Aldrem Corredor, Logan O’Hoppe and Chris Sharpe. Simon Muzziotti hit a two-run single in the fourth to make it 5-0, and Sharpe hit a two-run single in the seventh to give Reading a 7-1 lead.

Christian Koss hit a three-run home run in the seventh for Portland.

Sea Dogs starting pitcher Victor Santos fell to 2-3, allowing five runs on seven hits in four innings. Reading’s James McArthur earned his first win of the season, allowing one run on two hits, while striking out five and walking none in six innings.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Carlos Alcaraz capped another impressive week with a straight-set victory over Alexander Zverev to win the Madrid Open and become the second-youngest player to win two Masters 1000 titles.

After victories over his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Spanish teenage sensation comfortably defeated No. 3 Zverev 6-3, 6-1.

Alcaraz became the youngest winner in Madrid, and the second youngest to win two Masters 1000 trophies after Nadal won in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005. Alcaraz had already become the youngest to enter the top 10 since Nadal did it in 2005.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie for the second straight day to win the British Masters by one shot in a dramatic fashion in Sutton Coldfield, England, earning his first European tour title in nearly four years and igniting his career after a damaging court case.

Olesen shot 1-over 73 to finish a stroke ahead of Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg (68) at the Belfry.

Soderberg ended 9-under 279 overall which had looked enough for the win.

South Africa’s Justin Walters (71) and Scottish pair Connor Syme (70) and Richie Ramsay (71) shared a three-way tie for third.

CYCLING

GIRO d’ITALIA: Mark Cavendish marked his return to the Giro d’Italia by winning a bunch sprint at the end of the third stage while Mathieu van der Poel kept hold of the pink jersey.

Cavendish, who rides for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, raised his arms over his head and beamed broadly after crossing the line just ahead of Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria.

It was a 16th stage win in the Giro for the 36-year-old Cavendish, who hasn’t ridden the Italian race in nine years.

SOCCER

WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE: Sam Kerr’s two goals helped Chelsea clinch a third successive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the season by beating Manchester United 4-2.

A comeback against United after trailing twice ensured Arsenal did not overtake Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the same time.

