As a real estate agent, Jean-Marie Caterina knows how hard it is to find affordable housing, especially for senior citizens.

Jean-Marie has a strong record as a Scarborough Town Councilor fighting to expand dedicated senior housing, broadening the tax base by attracting new businesses to the town which relieves the stress on residential property taxes, and working tirelessly with fellow councilors to keep local tax rates as low as possible without sacrificing the high quality of town services. She spearheaded a much-needed special tax relief program for low-income seniors, a program that is increasingly being adopted by many other Maine towns.

My idea of a great state legislator is someone who recognizes what needs to be done to make life better for the average Mainer and is willing and able to do the hard work necessary to build consensus around common sense solutions. Jean-Marie Caterina fits that description and I urge Democratic primary voters in House District 126 to support her.

Nancy Rose

Scarborough

