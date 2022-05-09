Those who have a memory, and paid attention, may recall when the State of Maine, probably thru the Bureau of Insurance, considered the question of allowing a for-profit corporation, Anthem, to acquire control and ownership of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Maine due to a “bribe” of moneys to insure some poor to be insured for a limited period of time.

The acquisition by Anthem was approved in 2000. The Blue Cross organizations were established in 1929 when the Great Depression started. They were established to provide quality healthcare at affordable prices. I objected in 2000 to the loss of local control of a not-for profit organization working in the public interest.

Now the chickens have come to roost. Anthem was fined by Georgia and California for malfeasance. We can now see that profits are more important to Anthem than their policyholders. This conflict with Maine Health is the very definition of “Failure to bargain in good faith” with policy holders and other stakeholders. Our state government, by the people and for the people, should not allow this dispute between Maine Health and Anthem to go very long unresolved.

Louis Bourque

South Portland

