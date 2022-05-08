My name is Jan Wejchert, and I live with my wife in Waldoboro, on Muscongus Bay at the Narrows.

Three of my neighbors fish for lobsters. This year, I have quietly observed them spending an inordinate amount of time and money rerigging their gear to protect whales that never would venture into their area in the first place. Where these guys fish, it is too tight for a whale to venture in; whales swim farther offshore.

My recommendation would be to remove these onerous whale regulations from anyone fishing inshore, and let them remain in force everywhere else.

Oh. And let the authorities provide the fishermen with the breakable links they are so gung-ho on making them use. They cost less than a quarter to make.

It only makes sense.

Jan Wejchert

Waldoboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: