I was so sad to see Bill Nemitz’s retirement announcement in the Maine Sunday Telegram on May 1!

I so look forward to his column every week! No one can fill his shoes, but I hope whoever replaces him is as straightforward, honest, empathetic and humorous.

Bill, enjoy your retirement and your grandchildren and precious family moments. I hope our paths cross again someday!

Doris Luther
Hollis

letter to the editor
