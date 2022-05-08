I was so sad to see Bill Nemitz’s retirement announcement in the Maine Sunday Telegram on May 1!
I so look forward to his column every week! No one can fill his shoes, but I hope whoever replaces him is as straightforward, honest, empathetic and humorous.
Bill, enjoy your retirement and your grandchildren and precious family moments. I hope our paths cross again someday!
Doris Luther
Hollis
