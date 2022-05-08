June Sendrowski (“Letter to the editor: Give me 3 feet, cyclist urges,” April 26) is absolutely correct. Motorists must honor the 3-feet regulation, be aware of oncoming traffic, etc., and use caution when passing bike riders.
I’d also like to remind bike riders that they are subject to the same traffic laws and regulations that apply to all motorists when they are riding on roads:
• Obey all traffic signals.
• Obey all stop signs – including stopping for school buses.
• Use the appropriate hand signals when making a turn onto another road.
• Ride single file and not abreast when riding with others or in a group
• Ride their bikes in the correct lane of the road and not ride on sidewalks.
• Do not ride bikes on designated walking trails or places where “No Bicycles” signs are posted.
• Use lights at dusk or at night. Bright or reflective clothing always helps, day or night.
• Stop flipping off or yelling expletives at drivers who you believe have offended you.
Bicyclists need to hold themselves and each other accountable for obeying traffic laws and regulations. They are not entitled to ignore the “rules of the road” when they perceive them to be an inconvenience.
Ed Moser
Freeport
