The Rotary Club of Bath will host an addiction awareness event at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Morse High School auditorium, according to Annie Merry, head of the organization’s Community Addiction Awareness Committee.

The hourlong event, which organizers say will cover topics related to drug abuse prevention, treatment and support, will include presentations from four prominent Maine voices on addiction.

Eric Girard, executive director of The Family Restored, will discuss his own experience with addiction and sobriety before Kennebunk Chief of Police describes supporting a family member struggling with substance abuse.

Thomas Kivler of MidCoast Hospital and Maria Beauregard of the OPTIONS initiative will discuss health resources available to those addicted to drugs, including Naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses.

A question-and-answer session will follow the four presentations.

